Email threat to blow up flights: Case registered in Bhopal, probe underway

April 30, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - Bhopal

Planes were searched at the airport here after the email was received but nothing suspicious was found, sources said.

PTI

Madhya Pradesh police registered a case in connection with an email sent with a threat to blow up flights. Representative image | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday registered a case in connection with an email sent to Raj Bhoj airport in Bhopal and other airports with a threat to blow up flights, a police official said.

On the complaint of Bhopal airport authorities a case under Indian Penal Code section 507 (criminal intimidation) and Aircraft (Security) Rules was registered, Bhopal Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Sunder Singh Kanesh told PTI.

"The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station. Efforts are on get those involved in sending the threat mail," the DCP said.

Gandhi Nagar police station inspector Sunil Kumar Maihar said a probe had begun.

