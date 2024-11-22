ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant deaths in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Madhya Pradesh government appoints new PCCF

Updated - November 22, 2024 02:43 pm IST - Bhopal

Subharanjan Sen replaces V.K.N. Ambade, who took charge as PCCF (wildlife) just three months ago

PTI

Police personnel and other officials at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after the death of seven elephants, in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“Weeks after the death of 10 elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), the Madhya Pradesh Government has appointed Subharanjan Sen as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife),” an official said on Friday (November 22, 2024.)

“Mr. Sen replaces V.K.N. Ambade, who took charge as PCCF (wildlife) just three months ago. Mr. Ambade will serve as the managing director of the Madhya Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (MPSFDC),” the official said.

Three more wild elephants die in MP's Bandhavgarh, toll rises to 10

According to sources in the Forest Department, the State Government was not happy with Mr. Ambade after the death of 10 jumbos owing to consumption of some toxic substance at BTR in Umaria district in the last week of October.

Speaking to PTI, Mr. Sen, who was PCCF (budget and finance), said he is expected to take charge of his new assignment on Friday (November 21, 2024.) As per a Government Order issued on Thursday (November 21, 2024,) Mr. Ambade has been shifted to MPSFDC as MD.

In the first week of November, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav suspended two senior officials of the BTR for lapses after a high-level probe team submitted its reports on the elephant deaths.

BTR director Gaurav Choudhary and in-charge assistant conservator of forests Fateh Singh Ninama were suspended for being lax in performing their duties.

