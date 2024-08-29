Elderly woman, grandson thrashed by railway cops in station in Madhya Pradesh

At least six personnel of the Madhya Pradesh’s Government Railway Police (GRP) were suspended on Thursday (August 29, 2024) for allegedly beating up a woman and her teen grandson inside the railway police station in Katni district as shown in a 2023 video clip on the internet.

According to officials, the suspended personnel include a woman police station in-charge, a head constable, three constables, and a woman constable. They were identified Aruna Vahane along with head constable Ajay Srivastava and four constables Varsha Dubey, Omkar Sirsam, Soheb Abbasi, and Salman Khan.

Superintendent of Police (GRP, Jabalpur) Simala Prasad told The Hindu that the incident took place in October, 2023, when the family members of one Deepak Vanshkar, 35, — his mother Kusum Bai, 60, and his son Deepraj Vanshkar, 15, residents of Jharra Tikuriya — were summoned to the GRP station to know about Deepak’s whereabouts.

“Deepak had been an absconder for a while and had about 20 cases of murder, theft and robbery against him, and even a reward of ₹10,000 on him. Our teams had raided his house multiple times and it was only his mother and son that we would find at his home,” she said, adding that in October the police had summoned them for questioning.

The assault took place then and video footage of the incident went viral yesterday (Wednesday, August 29, 2024).

“The accused personnel had been line attached [taken off field duty] last night and a probe was initiated,” Ms. Prasad said.

Video shows brutal thrashing

In the video that is now viral on the internet, multiple cops are seen hitting the teenage boy as he pleads with folded hands to a woman officer (supposedly the station in-charge) is sitting on the chair. Later, the woman officer is seen thrashing the elderly woman with rage using a baton as she falls on the ground and appears pleading.

The CCTV footage, purportedly from October 2023, was shared on the internet by the Opposition Congress party with the claims that the elderly woman and her grandson belonged to the Dalit community, and asked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav what was happening in his State.

“The question is, where did these people get this courage from? Was it because of your indifference? Or have you given them the license to do such acts? Shameful act!!” the Congress wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

After the Congress launched an attack on the government, Mr. Yadav said that he had directed for a probe into the matter.

“As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately directed to send DIG Rail to the spot for investigation this morning,” he wrote on X, adding that he had also ordered suspension of personnel.

“Also, senior police officers have been directed to ensure that such misconduct is not repeated in future,” Mr. Yadav further said.

The Congress also announced that its State unit chief Jitu Patwari and media department head Mukesh Nayak with local leaders will visit the Vanshkar family in their village.

‘Kept hitting me all night’

Meanwhile, Kusum Bai spoke to reporters after the matter came to light and said that she was admitted to hospital for five days after the thrashing and that she had complained about the matter at various government offices, including the Collectorate.

She said that some policemen had taken her and Mr. Deepraj saying that a senior officer had called them.

“They asked me about Deepak so I told them that I had no clue about his whereabouts. I asked them to catch him and beat him or do whatever they wanted. After this, they shut the door and started beating me up with kicks, punches and baton. She kept hitting me all night at frequent intervals. I kept screaming,” she said, “When I asked for water, she kicked me on the face.”

Ms. Kusum also said that her grandson had been taken somewhere else and thrashed. She also alleged that she was not given proper treatment at the government hospital.

‘Would loot phones from train passengers’

Ms. Prasad also said that Deepak had been arrested in November last year after the alleged assault on his family but was released on bail in a few months.

“In April, 2024, he was given externment from the district and we are working to nab him again,” she said.

She said that notices have been issued to Ms. Kusum and Mr. Deepraj to record their statements in the October incident.

“They have been with the Congress delegation since noon. We are waiting for them to get free and record their statements,” she said, adding that DIG (Railway Police) Monica Shukla arrived in Katni to meet the victim family.

Ms. Prasad said that Ms. Shukla will lead a departmental inquiry and any further action will be taken based on the evidences found in the probe.

“Whether we have to file an FIR against them or arrest them will be decided after the probe,” she said.

Saying that many cases of theft, loot or assault were going on against Deepak at GRP station, The SP said that he lives in a colony along the railway tracks and hits passengers who are standing or sitting at the doors with their mobile phones or their belongings.

“They hit the passengers with a stone or a baton and loot their belongings. Sometimes even the passenger falls or gets injured so we also add assault charges,” she said.

Mr. Prasad also shared that Ms. Kusum had an excise case against her in Uttar Pradesh while her grandson Deepraj is also an accused in a case of physical assault.

BJP on defensive as Congress mounts attack

Meanwhile, the matter broke off a political war of words between the two principal parties of the State with the Congress raising the matter of atrocities on Dalits and Tribals, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) going on a defensive.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that the incident showed that the Dalits were not safe in Madhya Pradesh.

“The incident of brutally beating a Dalit child and woman by GRP police in Katni, Madhya Pradesh shows that the life of Dalits is not safe in Madhya Pradesh. The protectors are becoming their predators. CM sahab! When will the atrocities on Dalits stop?” Mr. Nath asked.

State BJP president V.D. Sharma termed the incident as “unfortunate” and said that the no culprits will be spared in the BJP government.

“A criminal is a criminal but treating their family this way, tough action will be taken against whoever has done this. A high-level probe has been ordered and such people will not be spared and given strict punishment under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh,” Mr. Sharma said.