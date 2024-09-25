GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight killed in Madhya Pradesh as truck rams into auto

Police said that the truck driver appeared to be in an inebriated condition when he was caught

Published - September 25, 2024 06:43 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Eight people died after a truck collided with an autorickshaw, in Damoh on Tuesday.

Eight people died after a truck collided with an autorickshaw, in Damoh on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least eight people lost their lives and two were injured on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) after a truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said. 

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. on the Damoh-Katni highway near Samanna village in Damoh Rural police station limits when the truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind and that seven people died on the spot. 

Damoh Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Sandeep Mishra told The Hindu that the truck driver, Neeraj Singh Lodhi, 22, had been arrested and sent for medical examination.

SP, City, Abhishek Tiwari said that the truck driver appeared to be in an inebriated condition when he was caught. 

“Further action will be taken based on the test report,” Mr. Tiwari said.

He said that the three injured were referred to Jabalpur by providing a special corridor on the road. 

Mr. Tiwari said that the official confirmation of the eighth death was yet to come. 

Damoh Rural police station incharge Ravendra Baghri said that five of the deceased were from the same family and included three minors. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each injured person. 

“Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who were negligent in this horrific road accident,” Mr. Yadav said on X.

Published - September 25, 2024 06:43 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.