Eight killed in Madhya Pradesh as truck rams into auto

At least eight people lost their lives and two were injured on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) after a truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. on the Damoh-Katni highway near Samanna village in Damoh Rural police station limits when the truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind and that seven people died on the spot.

Damoh Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Sandeep Mishra told The Hindu that the truck driver, Neeraj Singh Lodhi, 22, had been arrested and sent for medical examination.

SP, City, Abhishek Tiwari said that the truck driver appeared to be in an inebriated condition when he was caught.

“Further action will be taken based on the test report,” Mr. Tiwari said.

He said that the three injured were referred to Jabalpur by providing a special corridor on the road.

Mr. Tiwari said that the official confirmation of the eighth death was yet to come.

Damoh Rural police station incharge Ravendra Baghri said that five of the deceased were from the same family and included three minors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and ₹50,000 for each injured person.

“Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who were negligent in this horrific road accident,” Mr. Yadav said on X.