ED conducts searches in Bhopal linked to bank loan fraud

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) conducted searches at multiple premises in Bhopal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case,” official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A location in Arera Colony belonging to an auditor and a few linked premises are being raided,” the sources said.

“The searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). About four-five premises are being searched,” they said.

“The investigation is linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case,” the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.