ADVERTISEMENT

ED conducts searches in Bhopal linked to bank loan fraud

Published - November 06, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Bhopal

The Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Bhopal for money laundering investigation linked to bank loan fraud case

PTI

Enforcement Directorate. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) conducted searches at multiple premises in Bhopal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case,” official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A location in Arera Colony belonging to an auditor and a few linked premises are being raided,” the sources said.

“The searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). About four-five premises are being searched,” they said.

“The investigation is linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case,” the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US