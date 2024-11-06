 />
ED conducts searches in Bhopal linked to bank loan fraud

The Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Bhopal for money laundering investigation linked to bank loan fraud case

Published - November 06, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Enforcement Directorate. File

Enforcement Directorate. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) conducted searches at multiple premises in Bhopal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case,” official sources said.

“A location in Arera Colony belonging to an auditor and a few linked premises are being raided,” the sources said.

“The searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). About four-five premises are being searched,” they said.

“The investigation is linked to an alleged bank loan fraud case,” the sources said.

