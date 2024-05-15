Dog Kalu’s death leaves entire village in Madhya Pradesh heartbroken; villagers perform rituals

A pall of gloom has descended upon Bahadurpur village in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh following the death of a dog.

Named ‘Kalu’, the dog was adopted by the Umale family, ten years ago and lived in the village like a member of the family. The owner of the dog said, owing to the attachment the entire village had with ‘Kalu’ his death has left all of them heartbroken.

The owner of the dog Kalu said, “He was not sick and suddenly we don’t know what happened. When someone dies due to illness, we do not get heartbroken, but due to his sudden death, our hearts are broken.”

Ankita, resident of Bahadurpur Village, said, “He has gone away we feel very bad and that is why we don’t feel like staying at home. He used to come to our house and till now he has not bitten anyone and we keep him like a baby and we used to feed him biscuits.”

Padma Bai, another resident of Bahadurpur Village, said, “We called the priest and prayed. We had named him (the dog) Kalu. He was ten years old. Whenever anyone came at night, he used to bark at them, and he had never bitten a child. We felt sad, as if a family member had gone away.”

‘Kalu’ was buried with full rituals. The villagers also observed the 13th day ritual in his memory.

