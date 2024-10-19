'Derogatory' language against Lord Shiva: Case against Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh

Police have registered a case against Congress MLA Babu Jandel from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus through his alleged ‘derogatory’ remarks about Lord Shiva, an official said on Saturday (October 19, 2024.)

“The FIR was filed at Tukoganj police station late Friday night (October 18, 2024) based on a complaint lodged by the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s legal cell’s Malwa Prant (Indore-Ujjain division) convener and lawyer Anil Naidu,” he said.

“The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (intentionally hurting someone’s religious feelings),” he said.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hansraj Singh said an FIR has already been registered against Jandel in Sheopur for his alleged derogatory remarks about Lord Shiva and the case filed in Indore will be attached with that original FIR.

Citing a purported video that surfaced on social media and in news reports, Mr. Naidu alleged in his complaint that Mr. Jandel used abusive words on Lord Shiva, which hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

After the case against him in Sheopur on Thursday (October 17, 2024), Mr. Jandel had claimed that the controversial video was edited and circulated on social media to tarnish his image. The Congress legislator also described himself as a "Shiv bhakt" (a devotee of Lord Shiva).

Eyewitnesses said VHP workers staged a protest in front of Indore's Tukoganj police station late Friday night, demanding registration of a case against the Congress MLA. They said the workers withdrew their protest only after the police agreed to register a case.