Contest elections from Pakistan if you are so fond of it: M.P. CM tells Congress

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is heard saying in a viral video that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation

Published - May 11, 2024 04:19 am IST - Ujjain

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a roadshow in support of BJP Dhar candidate Savitri Thakur ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dhamnod in Dhar on May 10, 2024.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a roadshow in support of BJP Dhar candidate Savitri Thakur ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Dhamnod in Dhar on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on May 10 took a dig at the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's comment on Pakistan and said the Opposition party should contest from there if it so fond of that nation.

In comments which have gone viral on social media, Mr. Aiyar is heard saying India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

Mr. Aiyar has claimed the video was old and dredged up now as the BJP's election campaign is faltering.

"Congress leaders are fighting elections here but are taking support of Pakistan. What do you have to do with Pakistan? If you are so fond of Pakistan then contest from there," Mr. Yadav said while taking part in a roadshow here.

Earlier Pakistan used to create disturbances in India but "now Hindustan is changing", Mr. Yadav said.

"After 2014, terrorism was curbed, and the country's economy rose from 11th to fifth rank, ahead of United Kingdom which ruled us for long," he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the M.P. CM said world leaders were vying to take a selfie with the former during the G20 events organised in the country last year.

"Mr. Modi has dedicated his entire life to the people of the country," Mr. Yadav said, adding that a temple will come up for Lord Krishna in Mathura the way a grand temple came up in Ayodhya for Lord Ram.

In the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh on May 13, voting will take place in Indore, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Ujjain (SC), Dewas (SC), Khargone (ST), Ratlam (ST) and Dhar (ST).

