Congress goes to EC against Madhya Pradesh Speaker for campaigning for BJP candidate

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has approached the State Election Commission against Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by campaigning for a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the upcoming Assembly byelections.

The party, in a letter to the State Election Commission (SEC) on November 8, alleged that Mr. Tomar has been actively campaigning for Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat, the BJP candidate from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency that goes to vote on November 13.

“Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar is actively campaigning in favour of BJP in Vijaypura, addressing public meetings, openly seeking votes in favour of BJP candidate Forest Minister Shri Ramniwas Rawat. The BJP office is also issuing photos and press notes with Narendra Singh Tomar campaigning,” the letter by J.P. Dhanopia, State Congress’ election commission incharge, read.

Mr. Tomar’s current Assembly seats, Dimani and Vijaypur, are part of the Morena Lok Sabha constituency, which he has represented in the past. He also holds an influence over the voters of the region, especially the Kshatriya voters.

The Congress asked the Election Commission to prohibit Mr. Tomar from campaigning or clarify if a person holding a constitutional office like him can campaign for a political party.

Meanwhile, the Congress on November 9 also complained to the SEC accusing that many booth level officers (BLOs) were not distributing the voter slips in tribal dominated areas and are conspiring to stop the tribals of casting their votes.

“BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat, a Minister Madhya Pradesh Government has gotten the BLOs appointed on his own will, in which the number of his own caste and relatives is high,” the party said.

Mr. Rawat, a six-term Congress MLA, had joined the ruling party during the Lok Sabha elections and was made a Cabinet Minister. The Congress has fielded Mukesh Malhotra, who had contested the 2023 Assembly elections as an independent candidate and had finished third with over 44,000 votes.

The Congress has been banking on Mr. Malhotra’s connect with the tribal voters of the constituency, apart from actively campaigning against Mr. Rawat and accusing him of “betraying” the voters by switching sides.

Apart from Vijaypur, Budhni constituency will also go to vote the same day. The seat was vacated by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he became an MP in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.