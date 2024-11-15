Congress demands re-polling in 37 booths in Vijaypur, alleges violence and intimidation by BJP

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday (November 14, 2024) sought re-polling in 37 booths in the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violence, intimidation and misuse of government machinery to rig the polls. Byelection to Vijaypur and Budhni seats in the State was held on November 13.

At a press conference in Bopal, M.P. Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that tribal and Dalit voters were beaten up in many areas and their houses were set on fire in some villages. He also alleged that BJP workers desecrated a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Vijaypur.

“A reign of terror was unleashed on Jatavs ( a Dalit community) and tribals in Vijaypur before and after the byelection. The BJP went on a rampage. Many tribal-dominated areas came under their attack. Properties of Dalits were torched. BJP workers also desecrated a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at night,” he said, alleging that a dacoit from neighbouring Rajasthan, Bunty Rawat, had been called by the ruling party to “terrorise the voters”.

“Bunty Rawat, who faces about 40 criminal cases and came with his 20 men, fired bullets indiscriminately, which created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the area,” he said, adding that the man was caught by some locals and was handed over to police.

Mr. Patwari also said that the Congress gave about 100 complaints to the Election Commission before and during the polling.

‘EC was just watching’

“Congress made nearly 100 complaints to the Election Commission regarding the possibility of disturbance and terror in the Vijaypur Assembly byelection. But instead of conducting a fair election, the Election Commission kept watching this pitiable scene, kneeling before the BJP government,” Mr. Patwari said. He alleged that Sheopur Collector Kishore Kanyal worked as an agent of BJP candidate and Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat.

“We have sought re-polling in 37 polling booths in Vijaypur,” he said, exerting confidence of his party still winning the seat.

Mr. Patwari said that the Congress would hold statewide protests on November 19 against the desecration of Dr. Ambedkar’s statue.

The party had earlier alleged that several BLOs had been changed in Vijaypur with people close to Mr. Rawat and from the Rawat community and that the officers were not giving out voter slips in tribal areas. It had also approached the State EC against the transfer of Sheopur Collector just five days before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed as the new Collector, Mr. Kanyal, was a Deputy Secretary in the Forest Department headed by Mr. Rawat.

Congress leaders detained

On Wednesday, police detained about 15 local Congress leaders who protested at the Collectorate alleging malpractices by the BJP. Candidates from both parties were also asked to stay at the government guest house.

Mr. Patwari and State BJP president V.D. Sharma had been stopped from entering the district.

Sheopur Additional Superintendent of Police told The Hindu that the detained Congress leaders had been released now.

He said that Bunty Rawat was undergoing treatment and that another person was arrested with him.

Multiple videos of residents protesting in many villages of Vijaypur alleging that they were not allowed to vote appeared on Internet.

In Vijaypur, the Congress candidate is Mukesh Malhotra, a local tribal leader who contested the 2023 Assembly polls as an independent and finished third with over 44,000 votes.

Mr. Rawat, a six-term MLA with the Congress, had moved to the BJP in April during the Lok Sabha elections and was made a Cabinet Minister in July.

Vijaypur recorded 77.76% polling in the byelection while Budhni saw a voter turnout of 77.07%, as per ECI data.