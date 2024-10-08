GIFT a SubscriptionGift
14 injured in clash after Water Consumers’ Panel election in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone

The incident took place in Khajua village on Monday night during the victory procession of Jal Upbhokta Samiti under Bhikangaon police station area

Published - October 08, 2024 11:40 am IST - Khargone

PTI
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fourteen persons were injured in a clash between two groups after elections of a local Water Consumers' Committee in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

The incident took place in Khajua village on Monday (October 7, 2024) night during the victory procession of Jal Upbhokta Samiti under Bhikangaon police station area, an official said.

The committee is responsible for maintaining and monitoring of canals and irrigation.

A dispute broke out when the victory procession passed in front of the houses of supporters of the people who lost the election, Bhikangaon's Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rakesh Arya said.

10 booked in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur a day after clashes between two groups killed one

The dispute led to a clash between the two groups, comprising members of the same community, Bhikangaon police station in-charge Rameshwar Thakur said.

Nine persons from one group and five from the other side were injured, he said.

The seriously injured persons were referred to the district hospital, he said.

Police brought the situation under control and registered an FIR, the official said without elaborating.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:40 am IST

