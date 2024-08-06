Cholera outbreak: one more inmate of Indore children's shelter home dies

A three-year-old girl from an Indore-based ashram, which was in news after the death of 10 children following the outbreak of cholera at the facility, has died during treatment in a hospital, an official said on Tuesday, August 6, 2024,.

With this, 11 children from the facility have died in the last one-and-a-half months.

Preeti Malpani, superintendent of the government run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya here, said family members of the girl inmate of Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram admitted her to the children's hospital in a very critical condition on August 3.

"The girl was then suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration," Dr. Preeti Malpani said.

Despite all the efforts by doctors, the girl's condition did not improve and she died on Monday night, Dr Malpani said.

The girl was already suffering from malnutrition and disability, she said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

The ashram management claimed they handed over the girl to her family members recently, the hospital superintendent said.

According to officials, a probe report by the administration recently indicated that 10 children died in the last one-and-a-half months after the outbreak of cholera in the ashram.

A probe conducted by a high-level committee constituted by the administration also suggested overcrowding of children in the ashram, medical records of children not maintained properly and other irregularities in the maintenance of the institution.