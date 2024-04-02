Chhindwara Mayor joins BJP, says more defectors likely to follow

April 02, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - Bhopal

The Mayor of Chhindwara and prominent tribal leader Vikram Ahake left the Congress and joined the BJP on April 1. Chhindwara is former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s bastion. This follows the recent defection of a Congress MLA from Chhindwara to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ahake, 34, who is a “close confidant” of the Congress veteran, switched to the BJP along with Chhindwara Municipal Corporation chairperson Pramod Sharma.

Earlier on March 29, three-term Congress MLA from Amarwara in Chhindwara Lok Sabha segment Kamlesh Pratap Shah resigned from his Legislative membership and joined the BJP, reducing the number of Congress MLAs in Chhindwara to six. The Opposition party won all seven seats in Chhindwara Lok Sabha segment in the State Assembly Elections held last year in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nath’s son and sitting Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath is in the fray once again on a Congress ticket to save his father’s five-decade-old stronghold even as the BJP continues to recruit Congress workers and leaders from Chhindwara.

Mr. Ahake entered the BJP fold at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence in Bhopal.

Connect with Modi

Speaking to reporters after his induction, Mr. Ahake said that more Congress workers and leaders were expected to join the ruling party in the coming days. “Everybody wants to connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav, who visited Chhindwara on Monday to campaign, claimed that the Chhindwara Mayor had left the Congress as he was “hurt” because Mr. Nakul Nath’s had “insulted” tribals.

Referring to Mr. Shah, Mr. Nakul Nath had on March 30 said that while tribal people are generally “simple hearted and modest” Mr. Shah had turned out to be a “gaddar (traitor) and bikau (for sale)”.

Mr. Ahake had accompanied Mr. Nakul Nath when he filed his nomination last week.

In the past two months, various Congress leaders from Chhindwara, including some close aides of the senior Mr. Nath, have moved to the ruling party.

Six seats from Madhya Pradesh, including Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.