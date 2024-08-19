CBI arrests five, including two NCL officials, in Madhya Pradesh, agency officer caught taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five people — two officials of the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), one CBI officer and two others — following searches in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli. The agency recovered ₹4 crore in cash, it said.

The CBI arrested Subedar Ojha, manager (secretariat) and private secretary to the NCL chairman and managing director (CMD), and recovered ₹3.85 crore in cash from his residence on August 17.

Searches were carried out on the premises of former NCL CMD Bhola Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, and those of Chief Vigilance Officer Ravinder Kumar Prasad among other senior officials, the agency said.

Cash, digital devices and incriminating documents were recovered from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and Singrauli, and from Noida.

The CBI arrested Ravi Shankar Singh, proprietor of Sangam Engineering, Singrauli, who allegedly acted as a conduit between contractors, businessmen and NCL officials, and handed over bribes.

The agency caught its deputy SP Joy Joseph Damle, posted at the anti-corruption branch in Jabalpur, while taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh from Diwesh Singh. Mr. Diwesh, who too was arrested, is an associate of Mr. Ravi, and was bribing the officer to get a favourable report on an investigation pending against the firm.

NCL Singrauli’s chief manager (administration), Lt. Colonel Basant Kumar Singh (retired), was also arrested. On August 16, he had given ₹5 lakh to an employee of Mr. Ravi to bribe Mr. Damle.

A case under sections 7, 7A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (amended in 2018) and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against the five arrested persons, the CBI said.

The agency has secured their custody till August 24 after they were produced in a Jabalpur court.

A CBI officer told The Hindu that searches were being carried out on the premises of senior NCL officials in Noida, Meerut, Ranchi and Nagpur.

