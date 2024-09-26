Body of five-year-old girl found in water tank in Bhopal; mother, sister held for hiding evidence

“A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, and her body was recovered on Thursday (September 26, 2024) from the water tank of a neighbouring flat in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal,” police said, adding that the prime accused, a neighbour, was arrested.

The girl’s mother and sister were also arrested for hiding the incident. According to the police, the girl had gone missing on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) from her house in Shahjahanabad area, and a case for kidnapping was filed on the complaint of her parents.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that prima facie it appears that the girl was raped before being murdered. The prime accused has been identified as Atul.

The girl’s body has been sent for postmortem and medical examination.

Mr. Mishra also said that a special investigation team headed by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police has been formed to investigate the case.

“The accused’s flat is just opposite to the victim’s flat on the same floor of the building. [On Tuesday], he called the girl and since she knew him, she went to his house where he carried out the act,” Mr. Mishra said, speaking to news agency ANI.

The Commissioner said that the girl’s mother and sister have been made accused in the case for hiding the incident and evidence. He said that after the girl had gone missing, more than 100 police personnel had been deployed to find her.

Another police officer said that the girl’s mother and sister had found out about the incident but chose to not inform the police about it.

“They were also aware that the body was first kept inside the accused’s flat before being moved into the water tank. Still, they kept pretending to search for the girl with the police teams,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

After the body was recovered, locals and the girl’s family members, along with Congress MLA Arif Masood, protested at Shahjahanabad police station to demand the death penalty for the accused.

The Congress also hit out at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and pressed for the party’s long-standing demand that he give up the Home portfolio.

“Bhopal shamed again!! The body of a five-year-old girl missing for three days has been found! This condition of the State capital tells us that when the law and order situation in Bhopal is so bad, what would be the condition of the State. Mohan Yadav ji, you are proving to be “tainted” as Home Minister! Law and order is no longer in your control; please leave the chair,” the State Congress said in an X post.

