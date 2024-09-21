Bhopal school where teacher raped minor girl sealed

Days after a schoolteacher was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl student inside the premises, authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal sealed the private school on Friday and are also considering cancelling its State Board affiliation, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-divisional magistrate Archana Sharma told The Hindu that the school was served a notice and that a committee had been formed to take a decision on cancelling its affiliation.

“There are about 300-400 students studying in the school so the committee will consider them and various other factors before reaching a decision,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A computer teacher, Qasim Rehan, 35, was arrested on September 17 for raping a student inside the school washroom. The girl’s mother had reported it to the police after she noticed bruises on her body. According to the police, the alleged incident took place on September 13.

Ms. Sharma said another committee was currently carrying out an inspection of safety arrangements at the school such as CCTV cameras and ratio of nannies and children. The committee would submit its report in three days, she added.

“We are also speaking with other teachers and officials at the school as well as the parents of some other children,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is being investigated by a five-member SIT headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women Security) Nidhi Saxena.

Ms. Saxena told The Hindu that the police sent the accused’s mobile phone and recorded the statements of the victim’s parents.

“We are also providing counselling to the victim and her family through the Child Welfare Committee,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another police officer said some adult content was recovered from the accused’s phone and that his wife had divorced him some time ago.

“We assume that he used to watch adult videos inside the school,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed the Chief Secretary to work with the High Court Chief Justice to form a special court for a speedy trial of the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.