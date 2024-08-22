Attack on police station in M.P.: house of main accused razed; 50 suspects detained

A day after four police personnel were injured in a mob attack at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, the district administration on Thursday (August 22, 2024) demolished the house of one of the prime accused.

The police also raided more than 100 location and detained over 50 suspects for questioning, Superintendent of Police (SP), City Aman Mishra told The Hindu.

He said that the accused whose house was razed down with a bulldozer was identified as Haji Shehzad Ali, a local Muslim leader.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) evening, a mob of more than 500 people gathered outside the Kotwali police station to lodge an FIR against Ramgiri Maharaj, a religious leader, for allegedly using derogatory remarks for Prophet Mohammad and Islam in Maharashtra’s Nashik last week.

Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain said that some miscreants among them resorted to stone-pelting at the station.

Kotwali station in-charge and three other personnel had suffered injuries in the attack and are currently under treatment at the District Hospital.

After the incident, the police also filed an FIR against more than 150 people, with Mr. Mishra saying that 46 have so far been identified.

The FIR was filed under various charges, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 196, 197(1), 299, among others.

Mr. Mishra also said that the police also got inputs about the presence and use of other weapons in the crowd’s possession, and that the efforts are being made to seize them.

The crowd was protesting the alleged inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad and Islam by Ramgiri Maharaj, head of the Maharashtra-based Sadguru Gangagiri Maharaj Sansthan, last week at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluk of Nashik district during a seven-day-long religious event that concluded on August 17. A clip from the event went viral on the internet this week.

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against Mr. Maharaj in various districts of Maharashtra such as Thane and Pune, under many Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) such as 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), among others.

Various videos of the incident in Chhatarpur also appeared on social media, which police personnel and other officials taking cover and closing the gates of the station as stones fall in the premises. Some videos also showed over 500 people gathered outside the police station. The police also fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

