GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attack on police station in M.P.: house of main accused razed; 50 suspects detained

The accused whose house was razed down with a bulldozer was identified as Haji Shehzad Ali, a local Muslim leader

Published - August 22, 2024 02:16 pm IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani

A day after four police personnel were injured in a mob attack at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, the district administration on Thursday (August 22, 2024) demolished the house of one of the prime accused.

The police also raided more than 100 location and detained over 50 suspects for questioning, Superintendent of Police (SP), City Aman Mishra told The Hindu.

He said that the accused whose house was razed down with a bulldozer was identified as Haji Shehzad Ali, a local Muslim leader.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) evening, a mob of more than 500 people gathered outside the Kotwali police station to lodge an FIR against Ramgiri Maharaj, a religious leader, for allegedly using derogatory remarks for Prophet Mohammad and Islam in Maharashtra’s Nashik last week. 

Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain said that some miscreants among them resorted to stone-pelting at the station. 

Kotwali station in-charge and three other personnel had suffered injuries in the attack and are currently under treatment at the District Hospital.

After the incident, the police also filed an FIR against more than 150 people, with Mr. Mishra saying that 46 have so far been identified. 

The FIR was filed under various charges, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 196, 197(1), 299, among others. 

Mr. Mishra also said that the police also got inputs about the presence and use of other weapons in the crowd’s possession, and that the efforts are being made to seize them. 

The crowd was protesting the alleged inflammatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad and Islam by Ramgiri Maharaj, head of the Maharashtra-based Sadguru Gangagiri Maharaj Sansthan, last week at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluk of Nashik district during a seven-day-long religious event that concluded on August 17. A clip from the event went viral on the internet this week.

Multiple FIRs have already been registered against Mr. Maharaj in various districts of Maharashtra such as Thane and Pune, under many Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) such as 302 (uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), among others. 

Various videos of the incident in Chhatarpur also appeared on social media, which police personnel and other officials taking cover and closing the gates of the station as stones fall in the premises. Some videos also showed over 500 people gathered outside the police station. The police also fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.