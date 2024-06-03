ADVERTISEMENT

At least 13 dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley carrying Rajasthan marriage party overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:02 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 06:30 am IST - Rajgarh (MP)

The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur

PTI

Thirteen persons, including four children, died and 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned at 8 p.m. on June 2 in Piplodi in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the injured, 13 have been admitted in the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest, Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI over phone.

"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he said.

The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur here, another official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior officials, including the collector and SP, are at the site of the mishap, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US