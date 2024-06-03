GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 13 dead, 15 injured as tractor-trolley carrying Rajasthan marriage party overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur

Published - June 03, 2024 06:30 am IST - Rajgarh (MP)

PTI

Thirteen persons, including four children, died and 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned at 8 p.m. on June 2 in Piplodi in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said.

Of the injured, 13 have been admitted in the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest, Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI over phone.

"The toll is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger," he said.

The victims were members of a marriage party that had come from Motipura village in neighbouring Rajasthan and was on its way to Kulampur here, another official said.

Senior officials, including the collector and SP, are at the site of the mishap, he said.

