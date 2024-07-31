GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 13 coaching institutes, libraries in Indore running from basements sealed

Four study institutes had plywood walls and ceilings. Such structures are extremely dangerous for the safety of students,’ an official said

Updated - July 31, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 11:05 am IST - Indore (MP)

PTI
Bhopal district administration sealed the basement and office of eight coaching academy that tutors students for NEET, IIT-JEE, in the city on July 30, 2024.

Bhopal district administration sealed the basement and office of eight coaching academy that tutors students for NEET, IIT-JEE, in the city on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

In the wake of the tragedy in Delhi, the Indore administration on July 31 sealed 13 coaching institutes or ‘study centres’ operating from basements in the city for lack of safety provisions, an official said.

A survey of coaching institutes in Indore was ordered after three students preparing for the civil services examination drowned in the flooded basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the National Capital, he said.

"We have sealed 13 study institutes running from basements, keeping in mind the safety of students. These included coaching institutes and libraries," said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar.

These premises were cramped, had only one entry-exit, and lacked fire safety equipment, he added.

"Four study institutes had plywood walls and ceilings. Such structures are extremely dangerous for the safety of students," the official noted.

A report recommending strict action against the people who run these institutes would be submitted to the administration, Mr. Dhangar said.

The administration cracked the whip only after the tragedy in Delhi, a student pointed out while a library was being sealed.

"Why did the government wake up only after the death of three students in the Delhi incident? This attitude shows negligence. Officials should regularly inspect study institutes," said Shubham, a civil services aspirant.

