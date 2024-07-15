GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASI submits Bhojshala survey report to Madhya Pradesh High Court

ASI’s counsel Himanshu Joshi handed over the more than 2,000-page report to the High Court’s registry.

Published - July 15, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Indore

PTI
A view of the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque. File

A view of the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on July 15 submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex to the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

ASI’s counsel Himanshu Joshi handed over the more than 2,000-page report to the High Court’s registry. “I have submitted the report,” Mr. Joshi told PTI over phone. “The High Court will hear the case on July 22,” he said.

What is the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute? | Explained

On July 4, the High Court ordered the ASI to present by July 15 the complete report of the nearly three-month-long survey on the premises of the disputed 11th-century monument, the subject of a wrangle between Hindus and Muslims.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula mosque.

The HC on March 11 ordered the ASI, the country's premier agency for archaeological researches and protection of cultural heritage, to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice'.

It then gave six weeks to the ASI to complete the survey. The ASI later sought more time for the report submission. The ASI began surveying the disputed complex on March 22 which ended recently.

The agency had issued an order on April 7, 2003, concerning access to the monument after a controversy erupted.

As per the order, which has been in place for the last 21 years, Hindus are allowed to worship in the Bhojshala on Tuesdays, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the place on Fridays. The Hindu Front for Justice has challenged this arrangement in its petition.

