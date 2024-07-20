GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid name display row in U.P., BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh asks CM Mohan Yadav to issue similar order

Ramesh Mendola, an MLA from Indore-2 constituency, feels displaying the owners’ names will make them ‘feel proud’ and encourage ‘healthy competition’ in business

Published - July 20, 2024 07:33 pm IST - BHOPAL

Mehul Malpani
Kanwarias walking on a road in New Delhi. File

Kanwarias walking on a road in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh Ramesh Mendola on July 20 wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urging him to issue an order to make it mandatory for business establishments and shops in the State to display the owner’s name, joining the ongoing controversy over a similar order by the Uttar Pradesh government for eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route.

In his letter, Mr. Mendola, an MLA from Indore-2 constituency, said displaying their names will make them “feel proud” and encourage a “healthy competition” in business.

BJP allies concerned over U.P. government’s ‘nameplate’ diktat for Kanwar yatra

“By doing so, the identity of the shopkeeper will be established in the society and all the shopkeepers will try to provide better service to the customers to enhance their name and goodwill. This will lead to healthy competition in the business world and the state will develop at a faster pace,” wrote Mr. Mendola, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association.

The July 19 order by the Yogi Adityanath-led U.P. government, which mandates all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of the owners, has faced criticism from Opposition parties as well as some of BJP’s allies who have termed it as “divisive”.

Kanwar Yatra eateries row: Muzaffarnagar order now extends across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand 

The U.P. government’s order came after a similar order issued by police in Muzaffarnagar district asking hotels, dhabas and eateries on the route of the Kanwar Yatra to display the names of the proprietors and shopkeepers. Following backlash, the condition in Muzaffarnagar was later made “voluntary”.

‘No religious angle’

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mendola, however, denied that his request had anything to do with religion and politics.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP police fiat to display names of owners, staff of eateries

“I have not specified Muslims or any other community in my letter. It has nothing to do with religion or politics. This practice already exists at most places, just like having a name plate outside someone’s house,” he said, responding to a question about criticism of the U.P. government order.

Mr. Mendola added that he will also raise the matter with the M.P. Chief Minister in person.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / business (general) / executive (government) / state politics / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.