Air tourism service to connect cities in Madhya Pradesh launched

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an intra-State air service to promote tourism on June 13. It is called ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’ and the first flight was flagged off from the capital Bhopal to Jabalpur.

The service operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) with two aircraft will connect eight cities across the State — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Ujjain, Rewa, and Singrauli.

According to an official statement, the new venture has been started on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis with a private firm named Jet Serv Aviation Private Limited (Flyola).

A 50% discount has been offered for 30 days from launch to promote the service. The trip from Bhopal to Indore will take 55 minutes.

Booking counters have been established at airports in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. The CM also inaugurated a digital ticket window for the air service.

“Under PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva, Rewa is being connected with Indore, Jabalpur, and Bhopal two days a week on Monday and Thursday. Gwalior is being connected with Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain two days a week on Tuesday and with Bhopal on Saturday. Ujjain is being connected with Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior three days a week on Tuesday, with Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur on Wednesday, and with Indore and Bhopal on Sunday. Khajuraho is being connected with Bhopal and Jabalpur one day a week on Friday,” the statement read.

The twin-engine planes seat six passengers each. The government plans to fly higher capacity aircraft based on the response.

