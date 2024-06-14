GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air tourism service to connect cities in Madhya Pradesh launched

A 50% discount has been offered for 30 days from launch to promote the service

Published - June 14, 2024 12:19 am IST - Bhopal 

The Hindu Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the launch of “PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva”, an intra-State air service to connect various cities, in Bhopal on June 13, 2024.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the launch of “PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva”, an intra-State air service to connect various cities, in Bhopal on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an intra-State air service to promote tourism on June 13. It is called ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva’ and the first flight was flagged off from the capital Bhopal to Jabalpur.

The service operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) with two aircraft will connect eight cities across the State — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Ujjain, Rewa, and Singrauli.

According to an official statement, the new venture has been started on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis with a private firm named Jet Serv Aviation Private Limited (Flyola). 

A 50% discount has been offered for 30 days from launch to promote the service. The trip from Bhopal to Indore will take 55 minutes.

Booking counters have been established at airports in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. The CM also inaugurated a digital ticket window for the air service. 

“Under PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva, Rewa is being connected with Indore, Jabalpur, and Bhopal two days a week on Monday and Thursday. Gwalior is being connected with Indore, Bhopal, and Ujjain two days a week on Tuesday and with Bhopal on Saturday. Ujjain is being connected with Indore, Bhopal, and Gwalior three days a week on Tuesday, with Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur on Wednesday, and with Indore and Bhopal on Sunday. Khajuraho is being connected with Bhopal and Jabalpur one day a week on Friday,” the statement read.

The twin-engine planes seat six passengers each. The government plans to fly higher capacity aircraft based on the response. 

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.