ABVP seeks action against Madhya Pradesh school over use of ‘Pakistan flag’ in I-Day play

Workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the RSS’s student wing —staged a protest in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday over the use of a ”Pakistan flag” in a play by kindergarten students during Independence Day celebrations at a school.

According to the police, a demonstration was organised by the ABVP workers at the Collector’s office. They also blocked an important highway. They demanded action against the school administration, including an FIR and the cancellation of its affiliation.

Another outfit, the Bal Kalyan Samiti, raised the matter with the District Education Officer (DEO), alleging that the school was “promoting anti-national activities by giving the Pakistani flag to children on August 15.”

In a video of the musical play that was a little over seven-minutes, seen by The Hindu, a group of 14–15 small children depicted the story of India’s freedom struggle and partition.

While most children waved the Indian flag, one child showed the Pakistani flag for about 15 seconds with a background narration about the partition and terming it a price for the nation’s independence.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ratlam, Rakesh Khaka told The Hindu that a group of ABVP workers have complained about the play.

“We have heard their concerns and will take any action after gathering the relevant evidence and seeing the video. We will also take statements from school administration,” he said.

He also said that no force was used against the protestors, as the crowd also included some small children and teenagers.

Meanwhile, the school took down the video of the play which was earlier shared on its social media pages, and instead issued a statement about the matter.

“In the context of news on social media regarding the short drama organised on the school premises on the occasion of Independence Day, it should be known that in the said program only a small portion of the story of India’s independence was staged. We, however, regret it if for some reason anyone’s sentiments have been hurt due to any scene,” the statement on its Facebook page read.

Another police officer, who negotiated with the protestors, said that anybody who has concerns about the play should first see the video.

“These are kindergarten children, and they are actually glorifying India and its independence struggle. Someone may have shared an edited clip of the play and made allegations,” the officer said.