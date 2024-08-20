ADVERTISEMENT

7 dead, 6 injured as auto-rickshaw rams into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Published - August 20, 2024 01:42 pm IST - Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

“The victims were going from Mahoba (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur,” the SP said

PTI

Seven persons, including a one-year-old child, were killed and six others injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck from behind in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place under the Civil Line Police Station limits when the rickshaw was going towards Bageshwar on Khajuraho-Jhansi highway around 5a.m., a police official said.

"Thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw and seven of them were killed while six others were injured after the vehicle collided with a truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road," Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were going from Mahoba (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Rathore said that as per the initial information, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

“Three seriously injured persons are being referred to Jhansi for further treatment,” he said.

“The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Prem Narayan (46), Asma (1), Janardan Yadav (45), Manu Shrivastava (25), Govind Shrivastava (35) and Nanni Bua (42) and Lalu (age not known),” the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US