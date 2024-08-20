7 dead, 6 injured as auto-rickshaw rams into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

Seven persons, including a one-year-old child, were killed and six others injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck from behind in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place under the Civil Line Police Station limits when the rickshaw was going towards Bageshwar on Khajuraho-Jhansi highway around 5a.m., a police official said.

"Thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw and seven of them were killed while six others were injured after the vehicle collided with a truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road," Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were going from Mahoba (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Rathore said that as per the initial information, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

“Three seriously injured persons are being referred to Jhansi for further treatment,” he said.

“The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Prem Narayan (46), Asma (1), Janardan Yadav (45), Manu Shrivastava (25), Govind Shrivastava (35) and Nanni Bua (42) and Lalu (age not known),” the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.