GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7 dead, 6 injured as auto-rickshaw rams into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

“The victims were going from Mahoba (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur,” the SP said

Published - August 20, 2024 01:42 pm IST - Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Seven persons, including a one-year-old child, were killed and six others injured after an auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck from behind in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh early on Tuesday (August 20, 2024), officials said.

The accident took place under the Civil Line Police Station limits when the rickshaw was going towards Bageshwar on Khajuraho-Jhansi highway around 5a.m., a police official said.

"Thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw and seven of them were killed while six others were injured after the vehicle collided with a truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho Road," Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said.

The victims were going from Mahoba (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akhil Rathore said that as per the initial information, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

“Three seriously injured persons are being referred to Jhansi for further treatment,” he said.

“The deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Prem Narayan (46), Asma (1), Janardan Yadav (45), Manu Shrivastava (25), Govind Shrivastava (35) and Nanni Bua (42) and Lalu (age not known),” the officials said.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / road accident / domestic accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.