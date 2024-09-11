ADVERTISEMENT

2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants in Madhya Pradesh

Published - September 11, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Mhow (MP)

The police have fanned out and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the miscreants

PTI

Miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 11, 2024), police said.

Badgonda police station incharge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends.

At about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, he said.

The second officer, who was away from the car, managed to inform his seniors about the incident, after which police reached the spot, Mr. Hirore said.

Looking at the police, the miscreants fled the spot. All four victims were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at about 6.30 a.m. and as per doctors, there were signs of injuries on the officers' bodies, he informed.

Mr. Hirore said in the medical examination, it was found that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

Talking to reporters, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape, and under the Arms Act has been registered." Personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants, Ms. Vasal added.

