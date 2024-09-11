GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 Army officers attacked, their female friend raped by miscreants in Madhya Pradesh

The police have fanned out and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the miscreants

Published - September 11, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Mhow (MP)

PTI

Miscreants attacked two young Army officers and their two women friends and also raped one of them when they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday (September 11, 2024), police said.

Badgonda police station incharge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends.

At about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, he said.

The second officer, who was away from the car, managed to inform his seniors about the incident, after which police reached the spot, Mr. Hirore said.

Looking at the police, the miscreants fled the spot. All four victims were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at about 6.30 a.m. and as per doctors, there were signs of injuries on the officers' bodies, he informed.

Mr. Hirore said in the medical examination, it was found that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

Talking to reporters, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape, and under the Arms Act has been registered." Personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants, Ms. Vasal added.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.