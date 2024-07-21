GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13-year-old in Madhya Pradesh died trying to shoot hanging scene from tree, police find

While filming, the boy slipped from the wall and suffered a jerk in his neck. His friends did not realise this and assumed that he was still acting, official says

Published - July 21, 2024 06:00 pm IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani

A 13-year-old boy died in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena when he was shooting for a video on his mobile phone, trying to create a hanging scene from the tree even as his friends assumed that he was “acting”, police said on July 21. 

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Ambah area when the Class 8 student, identified as Kasha Parmar, was out with his friends, and they tried to shoot for a video. 

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ambah, Ravi Singh Bhadoriya told The Hindu that the children had put a rope on a tree while the boy was standing on a short boundary wall with the noose around his neck. 

“While filming, the boy slipped from the wall and suffered a jerk in his neck. His friends did not realise this and assumed that he was still acting,” Mr. Bhadoriya said, adding that the boy passed away after a brief struggle. 

“It was only after his movement stopped, the children realised something was wrong,” he said, added that the children then informed some elders and the boy was taken to a hospital by his father. The boy was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Mr. Bhadoriya said that the inquest proceeding in the case has been initiated. 

The police officer said that a video of the incident was recovered from the boy’s phone during the probe. 

“From his phone, we also found out that he often used to make videos for social media,” he said. 

The boy’s father, Ravi Parmar, is a small farmer in Ambah, the officer said.

Earlier, on July 16, Aanvi Kamdar, a Mumbai-based travel content creator had died after falling into a 300 ft. gorge near the Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. While the local police and authorities claimed that Kamdar fell while trying to shoot a video, various social media influencers denied the charge. 

