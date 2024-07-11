GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 schools in Madhya Pradesh ordered to return ₹65 crore fees illegally collected from students

Jabalpur schools in Madhya Pradesh directed to refund ₹65 crore in illegally charged tuition fees

Published - July 11, 2024 03:03 pm IST - Jabalpur

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only.

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district have directed ten private schools to refund about ₹65 crore charged extra as tuition fees from more than 81,000 students over seven academic sessions, an official said on July 11.

The schools had hiked tuition fees in violation of the law, said Jabalpur District Education Officer (DEO) Ghanshyam Soni.

The district-level committee set up under the Madhya Pradesh Niji Vidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Adhiniyam, 2017, examined the accounts of these schools and found them to be charging extra fees from students, he said.

The authorities have junked the illegal increase in fees by these schools and the collection of ₹64.58 crore from 81,117 students between 2018-19 and 2024-25, he said.

Mr. Soni told PTI that he issued notices to the schools on July 9 directing them to refund the illegally collected fees.

On May 27, the Jabalpur district administration had got 11 FIRs registered against school functionaries and a few bookshop owners for allegedly illegally raising fees and textbook prices respectively, officials said.

Then, action was taken against the school functionaries and textbook shop owners after discrepancies linked to them were uncovered, according to District Collector Deepak Saxena.

As per the rules, a school is required to get the approval of the district administration if it intends to raise the fees by more than 10%. If the proposed hike is beyond 15%, the school has to seek the nod from a committee set up by the state government, said an official.

Some of these schools hiked fees by more than 10%, while others by over 15% without seeking the approval of the appropriate authorities, the collector added.

