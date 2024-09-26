10 booked in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur a day after clashes between two groups killed one

A day after clashes took place between two groups resulting in the death of one person in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, the police have booked 10 people and formed four teams to nab the accused, officers said on Thursday.

According to the police, the clashes between the two groups had erupted on Wednesday night in Maksi town with stone-pelting from both sides and use of fire arms, killing one person and injuring seven, including two minors. The deceased has been identified as Amzad Khan, 40. All the injured were referred to Indore for treatment.

Shajapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput told The Hindu that an FIR was filed on Thursday morning with charges of murder, rioting, among others.

“People from both sides have been booked and we have formed four teams to nab the accused,” Mr. Rajput said, adding that more cases can be lodged as the investigation moves.

Mr. Rajput said that the investigating team has also been scanning several footages from the CCTV cameras in the area to identify more suspects.

He also said heavy force has been deployed in the area since the incident and regular patrols are being conducted.

Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna said that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), that prohibits the gathering of more than five people, has also been imposed in Maksi to maintain law and order.

The Wednesday violence was a result of a minor clash between two men, identified as Anees Khan and Sameer Khan, on Monday evening when Mr. Anees along with some other men allegedly beat up Mr. Sameer, when he was returning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ongoing membership drive.

Mr. Rajput said that a case was registered in connection with the Monday incident and Mr. Anees was arrested on Thursday.

However, on Tuesday, people from Mr. Anees’ side demonstrated at the SP’s office and demanded a counter FIR, accusing the police of bias in its action as Mr. Sameer had come to Maksi police station on Monday with local BJP leaders, including local municipal council president’s representative Mahendra Singh Patel.

The clashes on Wednesday turned more violent as both sides allegedly opened fire at each other. In the FIR filed on the Wednesday, the police have named Mr. Patel and some BJP workers apart from Mr. Sameer and others.

“Both Anees and Sameer have criminal background and have a dispute going on. As they live in the same area, they keep having minor fights,” Mr. Rajput said.

After the tensions flared up, Ujjain Division Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, Inspector General (IG) of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and other senior officials also visited Maksi on Wednesday night on the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP targeted and blamed each other for the violence.

“BJP membership drive, taking people’s lives!! After many controversies in the State in the name of BJP membership drive, now there is a ruckus in Maksi! Eventually this deception campaign resulted in stone pelting on police, four people shot and one person killed,” the State Congress said in an X post.

BJP State president V.D. Sharma accused Congress of provoking miscreants and trying to incite such incidents.

“The administration is alert. The Chief Minister is very sensitive towards these incidents and the government is taking prompt action. If anyone tries to spoil the atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh in this way, no matter who it is, the administration will take its action seriously against him,” Mr. Sharma said, speaking to news agency ANI.