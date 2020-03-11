Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs reach Jaipur

Over 22 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had resigned from the Assembly on March 10, bringing the government into a political crisis. Following the resignation of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party, 13 MLAs and six Ministers owing allegiance to him, sent their resignations.

The six ministers who had earlier resigned as lawmakers from the Cabinet were issued removal orders by Governor Lalji Tandon as requested by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Here are the latest updates:

11 am

Congress MLAs reach Jaipur at 11 a.m.

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the State are arriving in Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said.

“The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh,” they said.

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 a.m. and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here, the sources said.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they added.

- PTI





Political vacuum in Congress after Scindia’s exit

The festering resentment of being spurned for the post of Chief Minister and the State Congress chief, coupled with the Lok Sabha election upset, nudged Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the second-most popular leader after in Madhya Pradesh during Assembly election campaigning in 2018, to abandon the party.

As election to three Rajya Sabha seats from the State close in, Mr. Scindia, anticipating another short shrift from the party, called the shots, with 19 MLAs loyal to him submitting resignations, plunging the Kamal Nath government into an imminent crisis and leaving behind a political vacuum for the Congress in the Chambal-Gwalior region, his stronghold.





A shell-shocked Congress announces Scindia’s expulsion

Moments after rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia drove down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, Congress president Sonia Gandhi summoned general secretary K.C. Venugopal to her residence and asked him to announce Mr. Scindia’s expulsion. By then, Mr. Scindia had posted his resignation letter on his Twitter handle. In it, he said it was time for him to “move on and make a fresh start”.

The former Lok Sabha member from Guna made it clear that Tuesday’s developments were the culmination of the events that played out over the past one year. “Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,” he wrote.