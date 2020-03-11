Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress MLAs go to Jaipur, BJP MLAs in Gurugram

11 March 2020 11:21 IST

Soon after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party, as many as 22 Congress MLA resigned

Over 22 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had resigned from the Assembly on March 10, bringing the government into a political crisis. Following the resignation of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from the party, 13 MLAs and six Ministers owing allegiance to him, sent their resignations.

The six ministers who had earlier resigned as lawmakers from the Cabinet were issued removal orders by Governor Lalji Tandon as requested by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Here are the latest updates:

BJP behind Madhya Pradesh political crisis, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Blaming BJP for the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be able to prove his majority in the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

“BJP is enacting the strategy the way they did in Karnataka. It is murder of democracy and Jyotiraditya Scindia has fallen into the trap. He will realise the Himalayan blunder very shortly,” the Chief Minister tweeted.



Read more





12.15 pm

’Madhya Pradesh virus’ won’t enter Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday expressed confidence that his party-led Maharashtra government is safe and said the “Madhya Pradesh virus” will not enter the western state.

The Kamal Nath government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of collapse as 22 Congress MLAs in the state resigned on Tuesday after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party.

Amid the political developments in Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Raut said there was no cause of worry for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

- PTI



12.00 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destabilising the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh

Tagging Prime Minister Modi's Twitter handle, Mr. Gandhi wrote on Twitter: "While you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

11.30 am

BJP MLAs reach Gurugram

Amid deepening political crisis in Madhya Pradesh around 100 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs from the state reached at a five-star hotel here in the early hours of Wednesday. Senior BJP source in Haryana told The Hindu that the MLAs reached the hotel around 2 a.m. from the Delhi airport. "The MLAs were accompanied by Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. The two leaders later left," said the source. The television crews following the MLAs were, however, stopped at a police barricade around a km away from the hotel, a media person said.

Scene outside the ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram on Wednesday where the BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had reached | Photo Credit: Ashok Kumar

11 am

Congress MLAs reach Jaipur at 11 a.m.

Kantilal Bhuria | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the State are arriving in Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said.

“The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh,” they said.

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 a.m. and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here, the sources said.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they added.

- PTI





Political vacuum in Congress after Scindia’s exit

The festering resentment of being spurned for the post of Chief Minister and the State Congress chief, coupled with the Lok Sabha election upset, nudged Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the second-most popular leader after in Madhya Pradesh during Assembly election campaigning in 2018, to abandon the party.

As election to three Rajya Sabha seats from the State close in, Mr. Scindia, anticipating another short shrift from the party, called the shots, with 19 MLAs loyal to him submitting resignations, plunging the Kamal Nath government into an imminent crisis and leaving behind a political vacuum for the Congress in the Chambal-Gwalior region, his stronghold.



Read more

A shell-shocked Congress announces Scindia’s expulsion

Moments after rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia drove down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, Congress president Sonia Gandhi summoned general secretary K.C. Venugopal to her residence and asked him to announce Mr. Scindia’s expulsion. By then, Mr. Scindia had posted his resignation letter on his Twitter handle. In it, he said it was time for him to “move on and make a fresh start”.

The former Lok Sabha member from Guna made it clear that Tuesday’s developments were the culmination of the events that played out over the past one year. “Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,” he wrote.

Read more



Read more

Analysis | Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress

The latest revolt and subsequent expulsion of Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be a turning point in the tussle between the party’s younger lot of leaders and veterans.

The episode is also indicative of the drift within the Congress and the leadership’s inability to take quick decisions.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan is another State where the veterans managed to edge out Sachin Pilot despite him being the State Congress president who led the party to victory in December 2018.