MP new medical education project: Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students

PTI October 16, 2022 13:54 IST

Madhya Pradesh has become the first State in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching Hindi textbooks for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 16, 2022 released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language. Madhya Pradesh has become the first State in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi, state Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on the occasion.. देश में पहली बार मेडिकल की पढ़ाई हिंदी में शुरू हो रही है, भोपाल (मध्य प्रदेश) में इसका शुभारंभ करते हुए… https://t.co/QgJGqYOAke — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 16, 2022 Mr. Shah unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in the state capital Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sarang.



