India

MP new medical education project: Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching Hindi textbooks for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh on October 16, 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launching Hindi textbooks for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 16, 2022 released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first State in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi, state Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on the occasion..

Mr. Shah unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in the state capital Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sarang.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
medical education
Madhya Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2022 1:57:30 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/madhya-pradesh-new-education-policy-amit-shah-releases-textbooks-in-hindi-for-mbbs-students/article66017234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY