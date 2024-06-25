Madhya Pradesh Ministers to now pay Income Tax; Cabinet revokes 52-year-old rule

Madhya Pradesh cabinet on June 25 decided that State Ministers will have to pay their Income Tax, instead of the state government bearing such burden.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in a statement said the cabinet has taken a decision to strike off the 1972 rule, under which the State government was paying the Income Tax on the salaries and perks of Ministers.

The Cabinet decided that all Ministers will pay the Income Tax on their salaries and allowances, Mr. Yadav said.

State Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said during the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister gave a suggestion that the Ministers themselves pay their Income Tax.

The suggestion was accepted and hence the decision was taken in this regard, he said.