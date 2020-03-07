Madhya Pradesh govt. comes down on BJP MLAs accused of poaching bid

Sanjay Pathak. File photo: PTI

Bhopal

07 March 2020

Mines sealed, part of resort torn down; notice served on another for encroachment

Two days after the Madhya Pradesh government closed down two iron ore mines in Jabalpur district owned by the family of BJP MLA and baron Sanjay Pathak, accused by the Congress of attempting to topple its regime, the family got another shocker on Saturday as the Umaria district authorities tore down part of their resort encroaching the Bandhavgarh forest.

After another MLA was served a show-cause notice earlier for an alleged encroachment, the action, days after the Congress reportedly foiled a bid by the BJP to subvert its government by bribing MLAs to switch over, prompted Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava to submit a memorandum to the Governor on Saturday alleging vendetta and misuse of administrative machinery by the Congress to harass the party leaders and close down their businesses.

“The government is misusing the administrative machinery to shut businesses of MLAs, instilling fear among them by taking action and harassing their family members, as a result of which they are feeling unsafe. We request you to direct the government to stop working on ill-will,” he wrote in the memorandum.

Umaria Collector Swarochish Somavanshi told The Hindu the 2.001-hectare encroachment of the 17-hectare Syna Resort, the largest illegal occupier of forest land in the area, was razed as the firm didn’t heed eviction orders served upon it on February 12 under Section 248 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code.

“The order was served on 11 resorts and the drive began on Saturday with the removal of encroachments from two resorts,” he said. The resort is run by the Nirmal Chhaya Nature Resort, owned by the family of Mr. Pathak, named, among five other BJP leaders, by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh of attempting to indulge in ‘horsetrading’.

On Wednesday, the day the Congress leaders claim to have rescued six of the 10 MLAs of the Kamal Nath government from the BJP’s clutches at a hotel in Haryana, the Jabalpur administration sealed the mines, claiming they were being operated on forest land in violation of a Supreme Court order issued almost a year ago in May 2019. Sources within the Congress said Mr. Pathak, former BJP Minister, had provided logistical support, including chartered planes, to ferry the MLAs to New Delhi.

Though in June last year, Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav ordered the cessation of the mining activity, he stayed his own order in August to allow it to resume based on the “opinion” of the State Advocate General and a representation of Nirmala Minerals, the owner, which had contended the court order didn’t apply to its operational area, according to a press release.

Mr. Yadav told The Hindu, “The mines have been sealed as per procedure as it had been six months yet the firm couldn’t prove how the court order did not apply to it.”

Mr. Pathak, MLA from Vijayraghavgarh who alleged the removal of gunman by the government from his security cover was a conspiracy to get him killed, told reporters in Bhopal: “They closed our family’s business and snatched jobs of 1,200 workers, razed the resort and tried to kidnap me. I am not scared, will not bow my head down.”

The Congressman who’d switched to the BJP earlier, Mr. Pathak said he’d remain with the BJP until his last breath. “They are stuck on the false hope that I will return to the Congress, otherwise face their wrath. Instead of accusing me of horse trading, they must look within as their government, which doesn’t enjoy complete majority, is standing on the outside support of other parties’ MLAs bought over. There is infighting in the Congress and they’re intent on reducing our numbers by planning to get us killed,” he said.

In another instance of action against a BJP leader named by Mr. Digvijaya Singh, the Sagar district administration on Wednesday served a show-cause notice on Bhupendra Singh for encroaching upon revenue land with illegal agricultural fields. He had allegedly ferried BSP MLA Rambai Parihar, who backs the Congress government, to New Delhi.

Saying though the Congress had acted just within a couple of days to target him, he would abide by the rule of law, the MLA from Khurai said, “The land has been marked out; it’s our ancestral land. Without marking it out, how was it decided that it is encroached upon. Everybody knows why they are taking action.”