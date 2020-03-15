Madhya Pradesh floor test on Monday

The office of the Madhya Pradesh Governor announced late on Saturday that the floor test to decide the fate of Kamal Nath-led Congress government would be held on Monday. The division of votes will be held after the Governor’s address in the Vidhan Sabha and the proceedings would be videographed by an independent official.

The Governor rejected the Leader of Opposition's demand to hold the test before his address.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Speaker accepts resignation of six rebels

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker N.P. Prajapati accepted the resignations of six rebel MLAs, who are in Bengaluru, after they failed to appear before him to attest to their resignations even after being given time to do so on two days.

Also Read M.P. MLAs call off Bhopal trip

“The news given by them relating to this in electronic media is also raising questions marks,” Mr. Prajapati wrote in his order, accepting the resignations submitted by BJP leaders on March 10. “This way, their conduct seems to be astounding and they are not fit to be members of the Vidhan Sabha,” he added. The six members whose resignations have been accepted were ministers in the State government and supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who crossed over to the BJP. Governor Lalji Tandon had on Friday approved Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s recommendation to remove them from the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nath wrote to the Union Home minister exhorting him to ensure the release of 22 rebel MLAs held in “captivity” in Bengaluru so that they could attend the session from Monday. “There is no point in the demand for a floor test if 22 of my MLAs are held hostage outside,” he wrote. On Friday, Mr. Tandon had asked Mr. Nath to provide cover of the central paramilitary forces for those MLAs asked to appear before the Speaker. “I assure you that if Karnataka police ensures their release, I’ll provide them with the highest security arrangements here,” he wrote.

Also read: Analysis: Scindia’s rising discontentment in Madhya Pradesh was obvious

Earlier, a day after the ruling Congress had asked the Governor to hold a floor test in the forthcoming budget session starting from Monday, the Opposition BJP on Saturday urged him to hold the test even earlier, claiming that the government was in a minority and attempting to stall the trust vote.

Also Read Scindia has embraced RSS ideology, says Rahul

A BJP delegation that included the Leader of the Opposition Gopal Bhargava and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted a letter to Mr. Tandon at the Raj Bhavan urging him to use his powers under Article 175 (2) of the Constitution — relating to sending messages to Houses — and issue orders to conduct the test. They also demanded that no other issue ought to be taken up during the session.

Mr. Chouhan claimed that the 22 rebel MLAs, currently in Bengaluru, had made it clear in videos released by them that they had resigned. “The Kamal Nath-led government is in minority now, and doesn’t have the right to take decisions... it doesn’t have the constitutional right to govern,” he told reporters.

Read More | I have sacrificed everything and joined the BJP, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

There was no point to a budget session or the Governor’s address, he contended, given the minority nature of the government. “We request it also because several divisive elements inspired by the government are giving inducements to and pressuring [MLAs], threatening relatives and opening new cases against them,” the former chief minister said.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh political crisis| Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh

In addition, the delegation had requested the Governor to accord Central paramilitary security-cover to BJP MLAs. “They are not willing to return without adequate security,” said Mr. Chouhan.

In the letter, they requested for a test not by a voice vote but by division of votes and asked that the proceedings be videographed by an official authorised by the Governor.

“We also request you to ensure that the minority government doesn’t postpone the date of the floor test using any excuse,” the leaders exhorted Mr. Tandon.

Former Minister Narottam Mishra, part of the delegation, pointed out that both parties wanted a floor test now. “Yet, they are flagging the coronavirus threat to postpone the session. Well, the Lok Sabha session is underway, and there is no platform above it. The threat is not so much here as in Delhi. This is delaying tactics which we will not allow to succeed.”

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Whip Govind Singh issued a three-line whip to the party’s MLAs to be present during the session on all days, remain in Bhopal and vote compulsorily in favour of the government.

“All the honourable MLAs are requested to be present mandatorily in Bhopal during the fifth session of the Vidhan Sabha on all working days, that is from March 16 to April 13, and in the House during all the proceedings, ensure their attendance at all times and in every condition vote compulsorily in favour of the government,” the whip said.

Separately, the Bhopal police have registered a case against 35 unidentified persons after BJP leaders staged a dharna here on Friday night demanding an FIR against alleged Congress workers showing black flags and obstructing the passage of the vehicles of the BJP’s Mr. Scindia and his supporters.

“We have booked 30-35 persons for obstructing the road,” said Shailendra Chouhan, Superintendent of Police, North Bhopal. The case had been registered under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There is no law and order left in the State,” asserted Mr. Chouhan. In a reference to Mr. Scindia, he also alleged that there had been an “attempt to kill” a former Union Minister who is “BJP’s senior leader” and a Rajya Sabha candidate. “They tried to stop his [Mr. Scindia’s] vehicle and pelted stones. The driver somehow saved his life by driving through,” he added.