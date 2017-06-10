Shivraj Singh Chauhan begins fast to restore peace

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan sat on an indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday in an attempt to restore peace amid a farmers' agitation in the State.

His fast was an attempt to ensure peace was restored at a time when “some elements are out to push the State into violence to realise their political goals.”

The State govt. faced criticism for the police firing in western Madhya Pradesh that killed five protesting farmers, triggering large scale arson and rioting. One more farmer died on Friday after he was reportedly beaten up by police in violence-hit Mandsaur.

“I am not emotionless and therefore, I will undertake a fast at the Dussehra ground on Saturday from 11 a.m.,” he told a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.

“I appeal to the farmers to come forward and discuss all the issues with me,” Mr. Chauhan had said.

Mr. Chauhan has assured that the State authorities would firmly deal with those trying to disturb the peace. He, however, reiterated that his government was willing to help the farmers in distress.

Congress calls it a 'drama'

State Congress' chief spokesperson K.K. Mishra said Mr. Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a "nautanki" (drama), an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that "set the State on fire."

"Though he is trying to send a message that he is doing Gandhi-giri (using a Gandhian way), it is absolutely not so. He neither sat at the foot of the statue of Gandhi nor did he garland the statue before launching his nautanki," Mr. Mishra said.

"He should remember that [demon king] Ravana is burnt every year at the Dussehra Maidan," the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from Agencies)