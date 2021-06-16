Madhya Pradesh CM meets Union Fertiliser Minister on urea supply issue

NEW DELHI

16 June 2021 19:19 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called on Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and discussed the supply of urea to the State among other issues.

"The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister discussed with the Union Minister about the supply of urea to the State and other issues pertaining to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers," an official statement said.

The ministry officials were also present in the meeting.

