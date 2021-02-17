Madhya Pradesh bus accident: Four more bodies recovered, death toll rises to 51

The death toll in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district has gone up to 51 with the recovery of four more bodies on February 17, officials said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also left from Bhopal to visit the accident spot in Sidhi.
On February 16, bodies of 47 people, including 20 women and two children, were recovered after the packed private bus skidded off the road and plunged into a water-filled canal in Sidhi.
Four more bodies, including of a woman and six-month-old girl, were recovered on Wednesday, taking the toll to 51, Sidhi Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said.
Three bodies were swept away and found in canal in adjoining Rewa district, while one was found about six km from the accident spot, the police said.
The bus driverhas been detained, said the police..
