GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Made profound contribution to India's diplomacy: Congress leaders condole Natwar Singh's demise

An acclaimed intellectual and a Padma Bhushan recipient, he made a profound contribution to India's diplomacy and external affairs, says Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X.

Updated - August 11, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Congress MP Natwar Singh at Parliament during the winter session, in New Delhi on January 02, 2019.

Former Congress MP Natwar Singh at Parliament during the winter session, in New Delhi on January 02, 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leaders on Sunday (August 11, 2024) condoled former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh's demise with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing his profound contribution to India's diplomacy and external affairs.

Singh passed away on Saturday (August 10, 2024) night after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

He was hospitalised for nearly two weeks at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi.

"Our deepest condolences on the passing away of Former Union Minister, Shri K. Natwar Singh ji. An acclaimed intellectual and a Padma Bhushan recipient, he made a profound contribution to India's diplomacy and external affairs," Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and followers," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "A hugely engaging political personality. A distinguished foreign service officer. A cultured man of letters and noted author with a few classics to his credit. A walking encyclopedia of the worlds of Nehru and Indira Gandhi. A delightful conversationalist, storyteller and ready wit." "A man whose correspondence with varied men and women are the stuff of history. A wonderful and generous friend with his hospitality and his ever-sharp memory and his deep archive. Natwar Singh was all this and much more," Mr. Ramesh said.

"He has just passed away after leading a full and richly variegated life. He was truly someone who has left behind his 'footprints on the sands of time'," he said on X.

Singh was a career diplomat, who brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career and a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a maharaja to nuances of foreign affairs.

He served as the external affairs minister during the UPA-I period, and had quit the Congress after his fallout with the party's top leadership over the "oil-for-food scam" came out in the open.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.