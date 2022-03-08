MacGregor memorial medal presented to four service personnel

The trans-Himalayan skiing mission has significantly augmented the military’s operational capability: Army Chief

For the first time since Independence, the MacGregor Memorial Medals, awarded for the best Military Reconnaissance or journeys of explorations, were presented formally at a ceremony at the United Service Institution in New Delhi on August 24, 1978. Photo: The Hindu Archives | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The trans-Himalayan skiing mission has significantly augmented the military’s operational capability: Army Chief

The trans-Himalayan Indian Army Skiing Expedition (ARMEX-21) mission across rugged passes over 18,000 feet in the Great Himalayan Range has significantly augmented the military’s operational capability, Army Chief General Manoj Naravane said on Tuesday after presenting the MacGregor memorial medal to Major Ajay Kumar Singh from the Para Special Forces and three other personnel for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“Similarly the para jump from 24,000 feet above mean sea level has validated the operational capability of this parachute system, a feat that has never been attempted before,” said Gen. Naravane, also the officiating Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, presenting the medal to Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Anshu Kumar Tiwari from the Indian Air Force.

“Likewise the two recipients in the extreme adventure sports events have raised the bar; one in the ultra-running discipline and the other in powered hang gliding,” he stated. These two medals were presented to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Petty Officer from the Navy, and Hav (Opr) (now Naib Subedar) Sanjeev Kumar from the Army at a ceremony at the United Service Institution of India (USI).

Instituted in 1888

The MacGregor memorial medal was instituted on July 3, 1888 to commemorate the memory of Maj Gen Sir Charles Metcalfe MacGregor, the founder of the USI. Initially this medal was awarded for military reconnaissance and journeys of exploration such as British Army expeditions in central Asia, Afghanistan, Tibet and Burma (now Myanmar), the Army said in a statement. “After Independence, it was decided to award this medal for adventure activities as well. The medal is open to all ranks, serving and retired, of the Indian armed forces, Territorial Army and Assam Rifles,” it stated.

Maj. Singh planned, trained and successfully led 1660 km long ARMEX-21 from Karakoram to Uttarakhand, across 26 rugged passes above 18,000 feet in the Himalayas during winters for 119 days, his citation read. “Experience gained augmented the Indian Army’s capability in conducting military exploration in “the great Himalayas”,” it stated.

Naib Subedar Kumar of Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Hang Gliding), School of Artillery, Devlali created a new world record in powered harness hang glider on December 12, 2018 by staying aloft for eight hours and 43 minutes, from Suratgarh to Barmer, Rajsthan, over a distance of 465.33 km. “His achievement has been recognised by Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records; breaking the previous record of 313.13 km,” the statement said.