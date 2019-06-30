In his Mann Ki Baat 2, Modi urges people not to take democracy lightly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said a few months ago that he would return with his monthly radio address after the elections, Sunday credited the people for his return to run the government.

On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast for March and April.

Confident of his return, Mr. Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.

“When it (the February 24 episode) was about to end, I had stated that we would meet once again after 3 or 4 months ... the confidence was not Modi’s. This trust was the trust of your foundation. You were the ones who transformed yourself into a pillar of trust,” he said in his first address of edition 2 of his programme.

“Actually speaking, I have not returned. You have brought me back. You positioned me here and gave me the opportunity to speak once again,” he said.

He said when he spoke of returning with the programme after polls, some people had added a political hue to his remark.

In his first term, Mr. Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions between October 3, 2014 and February 24 this year through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

While discontinuing the programme, Mr. Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.

“The rigours of elections called for hectic preoccupation, but the one thing that was missing was the sheer joy of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ For me, it was like experiencing a kind of void ... I used to be uneasy, with a nagging feeling of a kind of emptiness ,” said the prime minister referring to the period of election campaign.

He said soon after the election process was over, he wanted to begin the programme. But in order to keep the ‘last Sunday of the month’ sequence, he waited for June 30.

“But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly,” he said.

He said many asked him as to why he went to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in the middle of the election process.

“Amidst the rigours of the election, speculations on victory or defeat ... I undertook the journey. Most people have derived political conclusions out of that. For me, it was an opportunity to meet myself ... I undertook the journey to meet my inner self ... perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill up the vacuum caused due to the long pause that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had to go through,” he said.

Modi reminds people of Emergency

Mr. Modi reminded people of the Emergency and urged them not to take democracy “for granted”, saying in day-to-day life, it is difficult to savour the joy of democratic rights, unless they are snatched away.

He said everyday when one gets to eat food on time, one doesn’t realize what hunger pangs are.

“Similarly, in day-to-day life, it is difficult to savour the joy of democratic rights, unless they are snatched away. During Emergency, every citizen of the country had started getting the feeling that something that belonged to him had been snatched away. If what was snatched had never been enjoyed by that person, ever, it had to eventually precipitate into a painful inner agony,” he said.

The Prime Minister reminded people that in order to ensure smooth conduct of the social order, a constitution is required. “Laws and rules are necessary, rights and duties should be part of due discourse,” he said.

On June 25, India marked the 44th anniversary of Emergency.

In 1977 Lok Sabha elections, the PM said, people voted without bothering about other rights and requirements.

They voted, he said, “just for the sake of saving democracy. And the country had witnessed one such Election in 1977.”

“When something is in close proximity of us, we tend to underestimate its importance. We ignore even amazing facts about it. We have been blessed with a democracy so invaluable, yet we take it for granted so easily,” he said.

Mr. Modi was of the view that people must keep reminding themselves that democracy is “gloriously great, it flows in our veins, through centuries of dedicated practice.”

Referring to the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, he said a record 61 crore out of nearly 91 crore voters exercised their franchise.

“If you exclude China, the number of people who voted in India exceeds the population of any other country in the world. The number of people who voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election is more than the entire population of America, close to double the figure. The total number of voters in India exceeds the entire population of Europe,” said in his address.

He pointed out that lakhs of teachers, officers and staff strived day and night to carry out the exercise.

Three lakh personnel of the central armed police forces, 20 lakh state police personnel ensured free and fair elections.

“Besides this, there is another fact pertaining to these elections that swells our hearts with pride. Perhaps, this is the first time ever that women have enthusiastically voted, as much as men did. This time the ratio of men and women who voted was almost the same.

“Another encouraging fact is that, today, there are a record 78 women Members of Parliament. I congratulate the Election Commission and every person connected with the electioneering process and salute the aware voters of India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to ask people to read more and more books at a time when everything is available using “Google guru”.

He said he prefers books and not bouquets as gifts and referred to a collection of Munshi Premchand’s stories which he went through again recently.

“ ... in today’s digital world and in the time of Google Guru ... take some time out from your daily routine and devote it to books,” he said.

Pitches for water conservation

At a time when the water level in India’s major reservoirs and river basins has fallen, Mr. Modi pitched for conservation of rain water, saying there is a pressing need to make water conservation a mass movement on the lines of the cleanliness drive.

The Prime Minister also said ‘one size fits all’ approach is not required in water conservation.

“In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same- to conserve every drop of water,” he said.

Mr. Modi appealed to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation.

He also urged people to share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation.

“If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water (conservation), do share the details,” he said.

He asked people to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload their content relating to water conservation.

Several cities across India are facing water shortage as water level in various dams and water bodies has gone down significantly.