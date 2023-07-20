 ‘Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure,’ says Rahul Gandhi, shares pictures of Sonia wearing oxygen mask in snag-hit aircraft 

July 20, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share a picture of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, using an oxygen mask after the chartered plane that was carrying them back from Bengaluru to Delhi developed a snag and was forced to make an emergency landing at Bhopal on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 evening.

“Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure,” Mr. Gandhi wrote on Wednesday, while posting a photo of Ms. Gandhi using the oxygen mask inside the aircraft. No other detail about the technical glitch was shared by the Congress leader. However, oxygen masks are usually used during loss of cabin pressure.

The aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 2000, had made an emergency landing at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. Later, the mother-son duo flew to Delhi by a commercial aircraft.