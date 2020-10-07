National

M.A. Ganapathy to head Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday announced IPS officer M.A. Ganapathy as the new Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) — the security watchdog for the aviation sector.

He fills the post left vacant by Rakesh Asthana who took charge as the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau in August.

Mr. Ganapathy is an IPS officer of the 1986 batch and was overseeing airport security, CISF, for the past three years.

