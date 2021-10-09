M. Ravichandran appointed Secretary, Earth Sciences ministry

NEW DELHI

09 October 2021 19:56 IST

He has coordinated several missions to Antarctica and Arctic

The government has appointed M. Ravichandran as Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences. He is currently Director, National Centre for Ocean and Polar Research, Goa and has been in charge of coordinating several of India's scientific missions to Antarctica and the Arctic.

The Hindu has viewed a note from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet confirming this.

A key thrust of the government is its ‘Deep Ocean Mission.’ This June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved ₹4,077 crore for five years for the mission to “explore” deep ocean for resources and develop deep sea technologies for sustainable use of ocean resources.

Advertising

Advertising

Among the key components of the Deep Ocean Mission is developing a manned submersible to carry three people to a depth of 6,000 metres in the ocean with suite of scientific sensors and tools. An Integrated Mining System will be also developed for mining Polymetallic Nodules from 6,000 m depth in the central Indian Ocean. The exploration studies of minerals will pave way for the commercial exploitation in the near future, as and when commercial exploitation code is evolved by the International Seabed Authority, a United Nations organisation.