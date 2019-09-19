LWE case: ED attaches assets worth ₹2.89 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹2.89 crore in a case of alleged extortion by members of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a banned left-wing extremist organisation.

“They collected levy from contractors and coal merchants through criminal extortion and intimidation in the Magadh-Amrapali coal area of Chatra in Jharkhand,” said an ED official.

The attached immovable properties, held in the name of Binod Kumar Ganjhu, Pradeep Ram and their family members, are located in Hazaribagh. The movable assets include ₹1.49 crore in cash seized from the houses of accused persons and five vehicles worth ₹89 lakh, besides ₹35.18 lakh in bank accounts.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered, and charge sheet filed, by the Jharkhand Police against Ganju and others. According to the agency, the accused were running local outfits named “Magadh Organizing Committee” and “Amrapali Shanti Samiti”.

“In the guise of these committees, Ganjhu and the other accused used to extort levy from contractors, transporters, delivery order holders and coal merchants, which was further handed over to the members of TPC,” the official said.

The accused had also started a proprietorship and acquired vehicles from the extorted funds for transportation of coal for money laundering, said the ED.